Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $246,748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,653,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Shares of CAH opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

