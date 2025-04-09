Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,305 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71.
W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
