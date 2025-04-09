AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after buying an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APP stock opened at $235.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.72. AppLovin has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

