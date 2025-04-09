Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,619,000 after buying an additional 552,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.