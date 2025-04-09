Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Price Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.63 and last traded at $127.96. Approximately 149,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 282,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.87.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 7,385 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $1,220,666.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,099.68. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 911,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,408,000 after acquiring an additional 409,948 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $23,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 116,783 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Argan by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 83,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

