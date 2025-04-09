Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $70.04. 3,242,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,075,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 9.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,001 shares of company stock valued at $39,362,831. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.