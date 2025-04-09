Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.69 and last traded at $67.64. 6,971,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 8,986,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

