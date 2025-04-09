ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Laura Shawver Sells 50,002 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 50,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $615,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,255.80. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $556,016.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 766.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 234,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 207,456 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,469,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193,321 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.