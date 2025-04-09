Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires 696 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 644.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,307 shares of company stock valued at $53,968,086. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.59, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

