Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 39842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,752.68. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 5,387.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.