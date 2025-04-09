Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.56 ($0.08), with a volume of 1681066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.98 ($0.09).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of £101.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.82.

About Atlantic Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.