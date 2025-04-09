Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Releases Earnings Results

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.21 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aurora Investment Trust had a net margin of 90.50% and a return on equity of 16.37%.
Aurora Investment Trust Stock Down 2.9 %
ARR stock opened at GBX 215.67 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. Aurora Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 197.63 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.31.
About Aurora Investment Trust
