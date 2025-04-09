Aviva plc (AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on May 29th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6002 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 110.3% increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Aviva Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

