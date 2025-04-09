Aviva plc (AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on May 29th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6002 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 110.3% increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Aviva Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Aviva stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.
Aviva Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Amazon Stock Bounces From Lows as Smart Money Steps In
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.