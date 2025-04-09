Aviva PLC Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 851.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,454 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $3,911,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 138,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KMX opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.