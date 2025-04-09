Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1,469.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $4,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,701,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

