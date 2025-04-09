Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Aware Trading Up 2.1 %
AWRE opened at $1.45 on Friday. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
