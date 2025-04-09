Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Trading Up 2.1 %

AWRE opened at $1.45 on Friday. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

In other news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani bought 28,950 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,658.50. This trade represents a 14.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $83,558. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.