Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises about 2.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Shares of AXON opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.82 and its 200-day moving average is $557.07.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

