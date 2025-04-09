Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.66 and last traded at $90.78. 167,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 666,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

