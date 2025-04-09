Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $243.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

