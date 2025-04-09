Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 69,005 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,005 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.4 %

AZN stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.