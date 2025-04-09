Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $22.04 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 52,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,691,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.09. The firm has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.