Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 44.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Stryker by 30.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $336.96 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

