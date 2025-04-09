Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 46,567 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,567 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Xylem by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 273,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 469,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,503,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,229,000 after acquiring an additional 359,276 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.63. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

