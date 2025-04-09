B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.92. 1,795,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,794,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

In other news, Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at C$60.64. This represents a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 415,145 shares of company stock worth $1,635,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

