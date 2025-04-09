Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 4,071,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,238. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after buying an additional 2,424,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 796,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

