Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 188,306 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $109,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

