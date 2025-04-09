Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,237 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.59% of Citizens Financial Group worth $114,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

