Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 743.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,082 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $75,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,409,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $540,531,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 121,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

