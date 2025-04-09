Bank of Nova Scotia Has $68.65 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 334.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $68,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Down 2.4 %

SYK opened at $336.96 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.36 and a 200-day moving average of $373.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

