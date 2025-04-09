Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 183.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $49,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $430.48 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.