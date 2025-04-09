Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 246.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356,211 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $55,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

