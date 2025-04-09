Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,621,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,756,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.25% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $42,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

