Barclays Cuts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $22.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PCG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 5,517,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,121,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after buying an additional 2,151,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,625,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

