Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Up 17.3% – Time to Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) traded up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.44. 8,927,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 4,628,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

