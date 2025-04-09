Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Up 22.1% – What’s Next?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares shot up 22.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. 14,022,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 4,731,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

