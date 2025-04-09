Beacon Securities Has Lowered Expectations for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Beacon Securities from C$19.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Shares of TSE:FORA traded down C$2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.05. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$4.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $259,820. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

