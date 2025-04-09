Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 637807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

