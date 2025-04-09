Berenberg Bank Raises Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

GAMA stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.43) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,168 ($14.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,833. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,299.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,468.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 1,136 ($14.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.50).

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Equities analysts predict that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

