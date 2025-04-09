Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,659,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

