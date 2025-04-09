Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 828 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $12,198,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

