Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,965 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Simon Property Group worth $181,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

