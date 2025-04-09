Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up about 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Cencora worth $488,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.69. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $296.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.