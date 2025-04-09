Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166,638 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Kinder Morgan worth $176,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

