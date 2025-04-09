Best Airline Stocks To Follow Now – April 9th

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies that operate in the aviation industry, primarily focusing on passenger and cargo transportation by air. Investors in these stocks are affected by factors such as fuel costs, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions, which can influence the profitability and stability of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,757,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 7,711,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 29,601,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,856,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Read More