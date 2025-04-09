Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.58. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 1,993,589 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $11,584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bilibili by 3,328.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 590,763 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 477,740 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.