Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,604,699 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Blackstone worth $313,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.0 %

Blackstone stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

