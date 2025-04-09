Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 88.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 373,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,535 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,032,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 46,771 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

