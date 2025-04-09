Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 3263219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.67 million, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.