Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JMP Securities

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

