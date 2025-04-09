BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$17.50 Price Target for Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD)

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$17.50 price objective by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Snowline Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of CVE SGD traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.47. The company had a trading volume of 143,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,483. Snowline Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.97.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

